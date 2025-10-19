Devi Awards Hyderabad: Unfiltered. Unforgettable; quotes from winners

The evening shimmered with inspiration as 10 remarkable women were honoured with the Devi Awards on October 12, a celebration of grit, vision, and impact. From entrepreneurs and artists to scientists and innovators, each winner spoke about what the recognition meant to them, the people who inspired their journeys, and the kind of positive change they hope to bring to society.

Rekha Lahoti, CEO, Kalakriti India

I feel wonderful about winning this award because art and culture are truly the soft power of any economy. We’ve been in Hyderabad since 2002, constantly striving to promote art and culture, so it feels great to see that effort recognised. Our mission has always been to bring art to the public and the public to art. I truly believe that the more people see art around them, the more it inspires and influences positive change.

Anjani Reddy, painter

I was genuinely humbled when I learnt that I was one among the 10 chosen for this honour. It’s such a privilege. I’ve always been inspired by the great women around us. A woman can do far more than people assume; she can multitask and thrive beautifully. Through my art, I want to spread positivity because there’s already enough negativity around. If I can make people a little more peaceful, happy, and joyful, that’s my contribution to society.

Saraswathi Malluvalasa, entrepreneur

I feel truly great receiving this award. Our Millet Sisters network have been my biggest inspiration, especially at a time when agriculture faces so many challenges. Their contribution, especially that of women farmers, often goes unnoticed. Through our work, I hope to bring gender equality and build a more balanced society.

Dr Palukuri Lakshmi, surgeon

It feels amazing! I was honestly surprised when I got the message, but standing here today fills me with joy. Being recognised in the government sector means a lot. My biggest inspiration has always been my family — my parents-in-law and everyone at home have been deeply involved in social work and community service. I’ve learnt from them, and now I encourage all my students to work for the poor and serve in the government sector. I truly believe that everyone should carry the thought of helping others whenever they can — that’s what really matters in life.

Shreya Paropkari, advocate

I feel truly humbled to receive this award. I think it’s remarkable how much influence so many of these organisations and even the government hold in shaping our world today. From the industrialisation of animal agriculture to the inequalities we see around us, there’s so much power to make change. I hope everyone here uses that power to recognise what’s happening in the world and make a difference where they can.

Elahe Hiptoola, filmmaker

It always feels wonderful to be recognised, and receiving the Devi Award was truly special. It felt empower-ing, and I’m genuinely grateful for that. I don’t have any lofty ideas about inspiring others, but I do believe that when people see someone doing what they love and enjoying it, they’re encouraged to try it too.

Anu Acharya, entrepreneur

“This award is an incredible recognition for the entire Mapmygenome team. For nearly 20 years, we’ve been helping people shape their health and wellness through personalised genomics and DNA analysis, with the hope that everyone can live healthier, happier, and longer lives,” said Deepika Rallapalli, digital marketing strategist, who received the award on Anu’s behalf.

Dr Rashna Bhandari, scientist

It’s an honour and a privilege to be counted among such accomplished women. I’ve loved this evening — meeting people from diverse fields, hearing their stories, and being inspired by them. I now lead a lab of 12 to 15 young researchers, most of them women — though I’m trying to bring in more men too! Being a mentor and role model is something I take seriously because it’s vital to encourage more young women to pursue science. What drives us as scientists is curiosity: the why. Working at the molecular level means constantly searching for answers that can ultimately improve health and longevity. One of my main focus areas is rare genetic disorders, which are often overlooked. While the government’s national rare disease policy is a step forward, patients still need more support. If my work can help diagnose or treat such disorders, that would be deeply fulfilling.

Mrunalini Rao, fashion designer

It feels amazing, honestly. Even before the ceremony, when I got the call, it felt great to know that someone out there was watching and recognising my work. I’ve always admired Anamika Khanna and her designs, and I hope to create unique craft combinations from across India that inspire others too.

Talluri Pallavi, AI Innovator

I’m so happy and grateful for this moment — it’s something I’ll cherish forever. I also want to thank TNIE for hosting such a wonderful event and for encouraging me. My motivation has always been my family. My biggest goal is to take care of them, help my dad to retire early, who’s worked hard all his life.

[Article by Darshita Jain of The New Indian Express]