Dense fog chokes Delhi as AQI hits 402

New Delhi: The national capital, Delhi, woke up to a chilly morning on Monday, with air quality deteriorating as the city's Air Quality Index (AQI) touched 402 at 8 am, slipping into the "severe" category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).



For comparison, the city recorded an AQI of 390 at 4 pm on December 28, placing it in the 'very poor' category. According to the CPCB, several areas across the city recorded worse air quality, with AQI levels exceeding 400.

Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 455, while Bawana registered 411. Several other locations across the capital also witnessed severe pollution levels. Areas such as Wazirpur (443), Rohini (442), Punjabi Bagh (426), and Patparganj (431) saw further deterioration in air quality, settling in the 'severe' category, according to CPCB data.



However, some areas of the city had relatively better air quality than others, yet still fell into the 'very poor' category. For instance, Dwarka Sector 8 recorded an AQI of 400, falling in the 'very poor' category, according to CPCB data. IGI Airport T3 (318), IIT Delhi (358), and Najafgarh (353) also recorded similar results, entering the 'very poor' category.

Additionally, a dense fog blanketed the city, sharply reducing visibility.