Delhi's government preschools outshine private institutions as per new study

A groundbreaking study conducted by researchers at Jamia Millia Islamia University in 2023, published in 2025 in Discovery Education, has revealed that government-run preschools in Delhi have outperformed private institutions across several key indicators, reported The New Indian Express.

Titled: “A quantitative study on quality of physical infrastructure, WASH practices, preschool education and safety in Anganwadi centers, government preschools and private preschools in Delhi,” the research evaluated 45 preschools, evenly split among government preschools, private schools, and Anganwadi centres, 15 of each.

Here are key findings

The study assessed six parameters: physical infrastructure, water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) practices, child-friendly environment, curriculum implementation, classroom processes, and safety.

Surprisingly, government preschools emerged as the top performers, with more than half rated “good” overall. Private preschools followed closely, while most Anganwadi centres were rated “average,” with one marked “poor.”

Physical infrastructure

Government preschools demonstrated significant strengths in physical infrastructure, with 13 of the 15 assessed rated “good,” compared to eight private schools and four Anganwadis.

The study noted that government preschools often benefit from being attached to larger Sarvodaya schools, providing access to better facilities and resources.

In contrast, Anganwadi centres frequently operate in rented or standalone structures with limited space and ventilation, negatively impacting learning and safety.

WASH practices

Despite their infrastructure advantages, none of the government preschools achieved a “good” rating in WASH practices, highlighting a key area for improvement across all institution types.

A child-friendly environment

The creation of a child-friendly environment, essential for early education, showed mixed results. Several private preschools and Anganwadi centres were rated “poor” due to limited play space and a lack of creative, engaging materials. Only a few institutions, including six government preschools, earned a “good” rating in this category.

Classroom processes

Government preschools excelled in classroom processes, which evaluated teacher-child interactions and learning activity management. All 15 government schools, along with 13 private ones, were rated “good,” underscoring the effectiveness of teaching practices in these institutions.