Delhi to map student PGs through portal, inspect 100 properties after Satya Niketan collapse

The Delhi government will launch an online portal to map paying guest (PG) accommodations used by students across the national capital and inspect 100 identified properties over three days to assess safety standards and compliance with existing laws.

Education Minister Ashish Sood announced the measures after chairing the second meeting of the High-Powered Committee (HPC) on Student Accommodation and Safety on Thursday, October 8. The committee was formed following the collapse of a five-storey building in Satya Niketan on September 6, which killed seven people, including five Delhi University students.

The portal is intended to help authorities identify where students live and collect information about their accommodation. In its initial phase, it will record basic details such as the number of rooms and amenities available at each property. Delhi University and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) are expected to test the portal within two to four days, followed by a government campaign to encourage student registration.