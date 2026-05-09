Delhi to conduct structural audit of all government schools after CM’s surprise inspection

NEW DELHI: Delhi government has announced a comprehensive structural audit of all government schools in the capital to assess the actual condition of infrastructure and essential facilities. It will examine the structural strength and safety of school buildings, along with basic amenities such as drinking water, toilets, cleanliness and fire safety systems.

The decision came after Chief Minister Rekha Gupta conducted a surprise inspection of a government school on Friday following complaints regarding poor basic facilities. Gupta visited Government Sarvodaya Vidyalaya in Roop Nagar early and interacted with students in classrooms. She sought feedback on drinking water facilities, fire safety measures, the condition of toilets, cleanliness, arrangements to tackle the heat, availability of teachers and the overall academic environment.