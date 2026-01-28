Delhi AQI improves slightly, but air quality still ‘Poor’

New Delhi [India], January 28 (ANI): The national capital witnessed a slight improvement in air quality on Wednesday morning, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 273 at around 7 am, keeping it in the 'poor' category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).



The air quality improved slightly from Tuesday, with the AQI at 294. However, large parts of the city remained enveloped in smog, and the overall air quality continues to be in the 'poor' category.



According to data shared by the CPCB, the AQI near Anand Vihar was recorded at 280, placing it in the "poor" category. In the Patpadganj area, the AQI was 304, placing it in the "very poor" category.



Several key monitoring stations across the city reported AQI levels in the 'very poor' range. Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 362, while Ashok Vihar stood at 323. Bawana reported 332, and Chandni Chowk 340. Dwarka Sector 8 recorded 317, while Mundka reported 323.



Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rain or thundershowers with strong gusty winds across the day. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and winds at speeds of 30 to 40 kmph are expected during the morning, forenoon, afternoon, evening, and night. The temperature is likely to range from 19 to 9 degrees Celsius.



Furthermore, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has revoked Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR in view of improvement in air quality and forecast trends.



While GRAP Stage III is being revoked, keeping in view the winter season, when weather conditions may not always be favourable, and to ensure that AQI levels do not slip further, citizens are requested to strictly adhere to the citizen charter under Stages II and I of the extant schedule of GRAP.



As per AQI classification, a reading between 0 and 50 is 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor' and 401 to 500 'severe'.

