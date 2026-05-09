Delhi schools to reopen for remedial classes during summer vacation

NEW DELHI: Delhi government has announced summer vacation for all government schools from May 11 to June 30. However, remedial classes for students of Classes 9, 10, and 12 will be held from May 11 to May 23 to help improve learning outcomes and strengthen conceptual understanding.

According to a circular issued by the directorate of education, these special classes will be conducted based on the availability of teachers and school infrastructure. The initiative aims to provide additional academic support to students, particularly those who require extra attention.