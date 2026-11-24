A handbook on inclusion of students admitted under the Right to Education (RTE) Act in private schools has outlined 14 practices to improve classroom equity, highlighting the gap between enrolment and meaningful participation in learning.

Titled Inclusion in Action: Lessons from RTE 12(1)(c) Implementation in Delhi Classrooms, the handbook was launched on November 23 at Vasant Valley School, Delhi, in the presence of Education Minister Ashish Sood. The initiative by education organisation Indus Action was undertaken with support from the Directorate of Education, Delhi government, Vasant Valley School and Alstonia, ET Education reports.

The study draws on observations across nine private unaided schools, covering 81 observation sessions in 26 classrooms. It also incorporates inputs from students, parents, teachers and school leaders to examine challenges affecting the academic progress and social participation of children admitted under the RTE quota.

The report identifies five broad concerns: limited academic and extracurricular participation, gaps in teacher preparedness and pedagogy, difficult family circumstances, peer segregation and financial barriers beyond the classroom.

It notes that RTE students may share classrooms with fee-paying students but differences in economic backgrounds can affect their participation in school trips, sports, competitions and summer camps. Peer groups may also remain divided, limiting interaction and a sense of belonging.

The handbook recommends 14 practices covering teacher preparedness, inclusive school culture, equitable access to activities, career readiness and parental engagement. These include differentiated instruction, collaborative learning, remedial academic support, mixed seating arrangements, avoiding labels for students and sustained engagement with families.

At the launch, Sood said that enrolment alone does not ensure meaningful inclusion, adding that schools' responses to differences in students' backgrounds, learning needs and experiences determine whether children feel supported and progress academically.

Tarun Cherukuri, founder and CEO of Indus Action, said that schools need to move beyond legal compliance and address structural barriers that prevent children from participating equally.

The RTE Act, 2009, mandates 25 per cent reservation in private unaided schools for children from economically weaker sections (EWS) and disadvantaged groups (DG) under Section 12(1)(c). According to Indus Action, the provision has enabled over 50 lakh children to access private schooling cumulatively across India, with more than 40,000 children admitted every year in Delhi alone. Ensuring meaningful participation and inclusion after admission, however, remains a challenge.

The handbook aims to provide school administrators and policymakers with practical guidance to address these gaps and move from classroom integration to sustained inclusion.