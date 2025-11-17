Delhi Police tightens noose on Al Falah University chairman over terror links & fake accreditation

The Delhi Police has issued two summons to Al Falah University chairman Javed Ahmad Siddiqui in connection with the Faridabad terror module investigation and two separate forgery and cheating cases registered against the Haryana-based institution, PTI reported on Monday, November 17.

Investigators said Siddiqui’s statement is essential to clarify “multiple inconsistencies” related to the university’s operations and the activities of individuals linked to it.

FIRs filed after UGC, NAAC flag irregularities

The Crime Branch filed two FIRs against the university after the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) flagged “major irregularities” in its accreditation claims over the weekend. Both bodies submitted their findings to law enforcement agencies, triggering closer scrutiny.

“The FIRs concern alleged false accreditation documents and claims made by the university. The matter is under detailed investigation,” a senior officer said.

Probe links university to Red Fort blast case

Police sources added that the summons forms part of a broader probe that intersects with last week’s blast near the Red Fort.

Several suspects in the blast case reportedly have links to Al Falah University, prompting investigators to examine institutional records, financial dealings, and administrative approvals.