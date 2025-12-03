Delhi High Court upholds Class VI entrance test for CM SHRI Schools

The Delhi High Court dismissed a writ petition challenging the admission-test requirement for entry into Class VI at CM SHRI Schools today, Wednesday, December 3, observing that the selection process is legally valid and does not violate the Right to Education Act (RTE Act).

The petitioner, a student applying for the 2025–26 academic year, argued that requiring an entrance test violated Section 13 of the RTE Act.

As the Act bars ‘screening procedure’ for school admissions, the petitioner alleged that the test infringed his right to free education under Article 21(A) of the Constitution, NDTV reports.

The petitioner, represented by his father, had challenged the Delhi Government's circular dated July 23, 2025, which established standards for admissions to Classes 6–8 at CM SHRI Schools for the 2025–2026 academic year.

Before addressing the High Court, the petitioner filed a writ petition under the Supreme Court's Article 32. On November 17, 2025, the Supreme Court dismissed the case, giving the petitioner the right to appeal to the High Court.

However, the court held that the restriction in Section 13 applies only at the initial entry levels of education, such as Nursery or Class I. For admissions to Class VI, the court said, the process constitutes a transfer or fresh admission into a specialised school and not initial enrolment.

It further pointed out that about 75 CM SHRI Schools are designated as ‘specified category’ institutions under the RTE Act, similar to earlier model public schools that have entrance tests.

Rejecting the petition as bound by precedent, the court ruled that providing advanced learning opportunities through merit-based screening for limited seats cannot be deemed discriminatory, particularly when demand outstrips availability.