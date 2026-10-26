Delhi HC upholds Delhi government's cash transfer policy for school uniforms

The Delhi High Court has dismissed a review petition challenging the Delhi government's policy of providing cash assistance instead of uniforms to students from economically weaker sections (EWS) and disadvantaged groups in private schools.

A bench of Justices Subramonium Prasad and Renu Bhatnagar, in an order dated October 12, rejected the plea filed by NGO Justice For All, which sought reconsideration of the court's January 23 judgment upholding the policy.

The petitioner argued that the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act required the government to provide uniforms directly rather than transfer money to students.

The court said the petition sought to reargue issues already considered in the earlier proceedings. It found no apparent error in its previous judgment or omission to consider relevant material.

“The decision of the government that it shall provide cash to the students instead of providing uniforms because of the difficulties faced by the government cannot be said to be completely arbitrary, whimsical or capricious,” the court said.

The Delhi government introduced the revised policy on June 10, 2025, citing administrative difficulties in procuring and distributing uniforms. Different schools prescribe different uniform designs, while taking individual measurements, procuring fabric and arranging stitching can delay distribution, the government submitted.

Under the revised rates, students in Classes 1 to 5 are entitled to Rs 1,250 for uniforms, those in Classes 6 to 8 receive Rs 1,500, and students in Classes 9 to 12 receive Rs 1,700. The policy covers students in government and aided schools, as well as EWS and disadvantaged group students in private schools.

The dispute dates back to a petition filed by Justice For All in 2013 seeking free textbooks, uniforms and other study materials for eligible students under the RTE framework. In 2014, the court was informed that only 16,467 of 68,951 EWS and disadvantaged group students in private schools were receiving free uniforms.

The High Court had upheld the cash-transfer policy in January, modifying its earlier directions concerning uniforms. In the latest order, it declined to reopen the matter, holding that the petitioner had not established grounds for review.