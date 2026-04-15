Delhi HC seeks Centre's stand on publishing names of transpersons in educational record after amended law

"The MoSJE shall file its stand by way of an affidavit within a period of six weeks in all these matters," it ordered.

The court asked the lawyers appearing for the central government to take instructions from the ministry and clarified that if required, the MoSJE shall also seek the appropriate stance from any other ministry necessary for passing comprehensive directions.

The counsel for the CBSE said that following the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Act, 2026, the definition of "transgender person" had been updated and under the new regime, persons with different sexual orientations and self-perceived sexual identities would not be included within the definition.