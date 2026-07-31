Delhi HC issues notice on Umar Khalid's third bail plea

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Friday issued notice on activist and former JNU scholar Umar Khalid's appeal challenging the trial court's July 4 order rejecting his third regular bail plea in the alleged larger conspiracy case related to the 2020 North-East Delhi riots.

A Division Bench of Justice Prathiba M Singh and Justice Vikas Mahajan also issued notice on Khalid's application seeking interim bail and listed both the appeal and the interim bail plea for hearing on August 27.

Senior Advocate Trideep Pais, appearing for Khalid, submitted that the appeal challenges the trial court's order dismissing his third bail application.

Additional Solicitor General S V Raju appeared on behalf of the Delhi Police.

Khalid has sought interim bail pending the Supreme Court's decision on the legal issue of whether prolonged incarceration and delay in trial can override the restrictions on grant of bail under Section 43D(5) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

In his appeal, Khalid has argued that despite more than six months having passed since the Supreme Court rejected his earlier bail plea on January 5, 2026, there has been no meaningful progress in the trial. He has submitted that arguments on framing of charges are still continuing and that he has remained in custody since September 2020.

On July 4, Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai of the Karkardooma Court rejected the regular bail pleas of Umar Khalid and co-accused Sharjeel Imam. The trial court held that the fresh bail applications were not maintainable in view of the Supreme Court's earlier order, which had permitted them to renew their bail pleas only after the examination of the protected witnesses relied upon by the prosecution or after one year, whichever was earlier.

The prosecution had opposed the bail pleas, contending that there had been no substantial change in circumstances since the Supreme Court's earlier order.

The case arises out of FIR 59/2020 registered by the Delhi Police Special Cell in connection with the alleged larger conspiracy behind the February 2020 North-East Delhi riots. The trial is still at the stage of arguments on charge, and charges have not yet been framed.

Notably, the Delhi High Court has also listed the appeal filed by co-accused Sharjeel Imam against the rejection of his bail plea for hearing on August 27.

(ANI)