Delhi HC issues notice on student's plea against reversal of JDMC Union election result



According to the petition, the election for the posts of General Secretary and Joint Secretary was held on August 24, 2026, following which Trannum secured the highest number of valid votes, stated to be 56.75, and was declared elected as General Secretary under the First-Past-the-Post system prescribed in the Constitution of the JDMC Students' Union.

The petitioner has alleged that a day after the declaration of the result, she was called to a meeting with the Principal, members of the Election Committee and the Teacher-in-Charge of her department and was orally informed that her candidature and election were proposed to be cancelled.