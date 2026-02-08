Delhi govt to roll out four curated tourism circuits, heritage walk from Feb 20

The circuits have been designed as half-day guided tours, covering prominent monuments, museums and public spaces across the capital, he said.

The official said tickets for the tours can be booked online, following which tourists will receive detailed instructions regarding the reporting point and schedule.

"After booking, visitors will be informed about a designated assembly location from where DTTDC will provide an organised bus service. The same bus will take tourists to all sites included in the selected circuit," the official added.