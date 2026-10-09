Delhi govt to roll out student PG mapping portal, step up inspections

New Delhi: The Delhi government will launch an online portal to map student paying guest (PG) accommodations across the national capital and conduct joint inspections of 100 identified cases over the next three days to assess safety standards and legal compliance, Education Minister Ashish Sood said after chairing the second meeting of the High-Powered Committee (HPC) on Student Accommodation and Safety.



The meeting, held on Thursday, focused on strengthening safety measures, improving the regulatory framework for PG accommodations and hostels, and identifying immediate steps in coordination with key stakeholders, including the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Delhi Police and universities.



The HPC was constituted following the Satya Niketan incident to establish comprehensive regulations for PG accommodations and hostels across Delhi.