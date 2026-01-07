Delhi govt to host five-day classical dance festival from Jan 13

New Delhi: The Delhi government will host from January 13 a five-day classical dance festival, "Festival of New Choreographies -- Kalayatra 2026", bringing together eminent dance institutions and leading gurus from across the country to present newly created works rooted in India's classical traditions.

The festival is being organised at Kamani Auditorium here by the Department of Art, Culture and Language, in collaboration with the Centre for Indian Classical Dances (CICD) and Padma Vibhushan awardee Sonal Mansingh, according to a statement.

Addressing a press conference organised by the department, Mansingh said new choreographies were essential to keep classical traditions alive, responsive and relevant, adding that innovation rooted in lived realities strengthens tradition rather than breaking it.