Delhi unveils self-certification regime to speed up school recognition

New Delh: In a major policy reform, Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood has approved the complete replacement of the "Essentiality Certificate" required to open private schools with a streamlined self-certification system, a press release stated.



Under this decision, the Directorate of Education will remove decades-old administrative restrictions under the Delhi School Education Act and Rules (DSER), 1973.



According to the press release from the office of Education Minister Ashish Sood, this reform follows the recommendations of the high-level Compliance Reduction and Deregulation Exercise, aimed at simplifying administrative procedures.