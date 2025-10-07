Delhi govt, SCERT to train 100 school teachers in AI tools for personalised learning & assessments

School teachers in Delhi are set to undergo hands-on training to learn how to integrate Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools in their classrooms, use technology to personalise learning and make assessments more meaningful.

The initiative will help teachers adopt new and innovative approaches to teaching, preparing students for a future shaped by digital learning, the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Delhi, said in a circular released on Friday.

It will also help teachers to handle non-teaching tasks such as creating PowerPoint presentations, generating ideas for extracurricular activities and editing photos, an official told PTI.