Delhi govt may take over Janakpuri school over alleged child safety violations

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government is likely to take over the management of a private school in west Delhi’s Janakpuri as a show-cause notice to the school authorities over the alleged rape of a three-year-old girl on its premises remains unanswered, officials said on Monday.

Citing serious lapses in child safety, supervision and compliance with statutory norms, the Directorate of Education on May 8 issued a show-cause notice to the school management, warning that failure to furnish a response could lead to withdrawal of recognition and takeover of management under provisions of the Delhi School Education Act and Rules.