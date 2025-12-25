Delhi govt mandates fee regulation committees for private schools by Jan 10

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Wednesday directed all private schools in the national capital to constitute School Level Fee Regulation Committees (SLFRCs) by January 10, 2026.

The move marks the implementation of a new law to regulate and bring transparency to the fixation of private school fees from the current academic session.

Education Minister Ashish Sood said that the Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Act, 2025, and its subsequent rules have come into force. The Act will be implemented through a two-tier mechanism comprising school-level committees and district-level appellate bodies.