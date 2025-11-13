Delhi govt honours 1857 icon Jhalkari Bai Koli in 'Eminent Personalities Scheme'

The Delhi government has approved the inclusion of Veerangana Jhalkari Bai Koli in its scheme for celebrating the birth and death anniversaries of eminent personalities. The proposal was cleared at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday.

Existing recognised figures

Under this scheme, notable figures such as Dr B R Ambedkar, Sant Ravidas, Maharishi Valmiki, Sant Kabir, Sant Gadge Maharaj and Sant Durbal Nath are already recognised. With the latest decision, Veerangana Jhalkari Bai Koli’s name has now been added to the list.

Scheme details and funding

The scheme, implemented by the Department for the Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes, provides financial assistance for events marking the birth and death anniversaries of these personalities. Registered NGOs can receive grants of up to Rs 50,000 per event to organise such programmes.

“Veerangana Jhalkari Bai Koli symbolises the indomitable courage and spirit of India’s freedom struggle. Her inclusion is a significant step to acknowledge her immense contribution to the nation,” the chief minister said.

Historical legacy

Jhalkari Bai was a valiant freedom fighter and a key figure in the first War of Independence in 1857. Serving in the army of Rani Lakshmi Bai of Jhansi, she was known for her bravery, patriotism and leadership. Jhalkari Bai played a pivotal role during the Siege of Jhansi, and her life remains a symbol of the courage of Indian women who stood fearlessly against colonial rule.