Delhi government to upgrade 75 CM SHRI schools with AI-enabled learning, smart classrooms and green campuses

NEW DELHI: Aiming to build future-ready institutions aligned with global education standards, the Delhi government has decided to upgrade 75 CM SHRI schools with AI-enabled learning, smart boards, projectors and other advanced facilities.

The government said that the schools will be developed as specialised institutions in line with the National Education Policy 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education 2023. An official added that they will focus on skill-based and competency-driven education to prepare students for new global demands.