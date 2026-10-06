Delhi girl students get bicycles under Vidya Vahini Yojana

New Delhi: Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood on Tuesday distributed bicycles to Class 9 girl students at two government schools in Block A, Janakpuri, under the ‘Vidya Vahini Yojana’.



According to a release, a total of 581 girl students from Government Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya (GSKV) A-Block and Government Girls Senior Secondary School A-Block received bicycles during the event.



The Vidya Vahini Yojana is an initiative launched by the Delhi Government to support secondary school education for girls.

Under this scheme, the government has decided to provide high-quality branded bicycles to all 140,000 girls studying in the 9th grade across Delhi.

