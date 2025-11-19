Delhi delays EWS/DG school admissions amid delay in computerised draw

The Delhi government has postponed the final computerised draw for school admissions under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and Disadvantaged Group (DG) categories.

According to the announcement, the computerised draw, which was originally set for November 19, 2025, has been postponed due to administrative concerns.

The draw is a critical step in the automated, lottery-based admission process for entry-level classes (Nursery, KG and Class 1) in private, unaided recognised schools, Times of India reports.

The original guidelines required that EWS/DG admissions be conducted without human intervention to ensure fairness. A first draw of lots was held on March 5, 2025, after applications closed on February 19, according to the public schedule.

The Directorate of Education (DoE) completed a second draw on July 25, selecting nearly 6,000 students across EWS, DG and Children with Special Needs (CWSN) categories. However, the final draw is still pending.

In response, the DoE’s private school branch issued a public circular, acknowledging that the delay has caused “inconvenience” to parents and students.

The circular advised parents to keep themselves updated through the Directorate of Education's official website for any future announcements regarding the amended schedule.

Schools were also advised to follow the Directorate's official notifications to ensure they receive timely information once the new date is set.