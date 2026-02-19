Relief for Delhi as AQI improves to 169

New Delhi: The air quality in the national capital saw significant improvement on Thursday with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 169 in the 'moderate' category at 8 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).



The AQI in the area around India Gate and Kartavya Path was recorded at 152, while at the Indira Gandhi Airport (Terminal 3), it was recorded at 120, also in the 'moderate' category, as per the CPCB data. The AQI at both Delhi's ITO and Dwaka was recorded at 152. In RK Puram, it was recorded at 175.



The air quality in the national capital was in the 'poor' category on Tuesday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 259 around 8 am.

According to CPCB, the AQI, which ranges from 0 to 500, is divided into six categories, each reflecting the level of pollution and associated health risks.