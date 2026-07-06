AIIMS finalises selections for more than 460 faculty vacancies

New Delhi: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, declared the results of selections held for over 460 vacant faculty posts, from Assistant Professors to Professors, in over 50 disciplines at AIIMS New Delhi and the AIIMS-Central Armed Police Forces Institute of Medical Sciences (CAPFIMS) Campus at Maidan Garhi, New Delhi on Sunday.



With over 3200 applicants for 265 posts at AIIMS New Delhi and 199 posts at the AIIMS-CAPFIMS Campus, the entire process, held over 6 months, used blockchain digital technology to ensure confidentiality and transparency.



To ensure the utmost integrity of the process, the marks were digitally locked using one-time passwords. The software generated the final merit list, using these marks and pre-defined algorithms, with no human intervention except for resolving ties. This also enabled the rapid declaration of the final result, statement mentioned.