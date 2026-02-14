Dehradun gears up for 61st Fit India Sundays on Cycle event

Dehradun: Dehradun is set to become a vibrant hub of fitness and youthful energy as the 61st edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle rolls into the Uttarakhand capital, bringing together elite athletes, college students, and fitness enthusiasts for a special campus-focused edition of the nationwide movement.



The upcoming edition underlines the Fit India Movement's growing outreach among colleges and universities, encouraging young Indians to adopt cycling and active living as a way of life, a release said.



Started by Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya in December 2024, Fit India Sundays on Cycle has become a 'jan andolan' that promotes fitness, a clean environment, and sustainability, with the movement seeing more than 25 lakh participants across 2.5 lakh locations nationwide.