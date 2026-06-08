Dehradun: Cop suspended for assaulting polytechnic college staff

Dehradun, Jun 7 (PTI): A sub-inspector of the police (telecommunication unit) has been placed under suspension for allegedly assaulting and misbehaving with the faculty members of a government polytechnic college in Dehradun, officials said on Sunday.
The disciplinary action was taken by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dehradun against Sub-Inspector Mahesh Kandwal following an incident at the Polytechnic College in Pitthuwala on June 5.
According to officials, Kandwal allegedly assaulted the institute staff, engaged in misbehaviour, and obstructed them from performing their duties. Taking note of the misconduct, which was deemed completely unbecoming of the dignity of his post, the SSP ordered his suspension with immediate effect, an official statement said.
Cross-FIRs have been filed by both the college administration and the sub-inspector, whose son is a student at the institute, SP Pramod Kumar told PTI.
In their complaint, the college faculty told the police that the dispute began during an examination on June 4 when the student was allegedly seen leaving his seat to speak with another candidate.
The entire incident was recorded on CCTV cameras, after which college authorities summoned the student and sought a written explanation.
On June 5, the student returned to the campus with his family members, including his father, the sub-inspector, and another person. They allegedly entered the examination control room and started misbehaving with the staff.
The confrontation quickly turned violent, with teachers alleging that they were slapped and chairs were hurled at them, the police said, adding that CCTV footage of the altercation is being examined.
Meanwhile, the police are investigating allegations of cheating and the subsequent dispute that occurred during an examination at the college. PTI AKY AKY APL
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.