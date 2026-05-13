Degrees and democracy: Tamil Nadu’s new government reignites debate on education and political leadership

Ministers and MLAs with diverse academic backgrounds

According to details shared by the party and publicly available profiles, the 108-member TVK legislative team includes PhD holders, postgraduates, IIT engineers, MBBS doctors, and several members with professional backgrounds in law, medicine and administration.

Among the prominent members is CTR Nirmalkumar, elected from Thirupparankundram, who holds degrees in engineering, law & criminology and police administration.

P Venkataramanan, elected from Mylapore, has academic qualifications in commerce, business administration and law.

S. Keerthana, one of the youngest legislators in the Assembly, holds degrees in Mathematics and Statistics.

T K Prabhu, elected from Karaikudi, is a dentist with advanced qualifications in dental sciences.

Another senior member, K G Arunraj, is a former Indian Revenue Service officer and medical graduate.

Aadhav Arjuna, who has worked in political consulting and sports administration, holds a degree in political science from Madras Christian College.