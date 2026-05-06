Rajnath Singh, Vietnam Defence Minister discuss joint research and military cooperation



The meeting reaffirmed the shared commitment of India and Vietnam to further deepen their defence partnership and explore new avenues of cooperation in the years ahead.

In a joint statement released shortly after the meeting between PM Modi and Vietnam's President To Lam, it was highlighted how the two countries continue to deepen their engagement in the defence sector.

The Joint Statement by the MEA said that the leaders reaffirmed that defence and security cooperation is a key pillar of the India-Vietnam Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. They commended the effective implementation of the Joint Vision Statement on India- Vietnam Defence Partnership towards 2030, which continues to guide the growing defence ties between the two countries.

They agreed to further strengthen cooperation and enhance engagements in both traditional and emerging areas of defence cooperation, including defence policy dialogue, joint exercises, staff talks, joint research and co-production of new defence technologies, enhanced port calls by Naval vessels and Air force aircrafts, peacekeeping activities, information sharing, hydrography, defence exhibitions, capacity building, defence industrial cooperation, maritime security, maritime safety, and search and rescue operations based on mutual interest and priorities of the two countries, which will also contribute to greater stability in the wider Indo-Pacific region. They also decided to enhance defence systems procurement between the two countries.

The leaders welcomed the steady progress in the implementation of the Defence Lines of Credit extended by India for Viet Nam, which have contributed to strengthening Viet Nam's defence capabilities and advancing bilateral defence cooperation, the statement said.