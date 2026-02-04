Deadline for IAS, IPS officers from Bengal to go to Delhi for training as central poll observers ends today

Trinamool Congress had already described the move by the Commission as unilateral and yet another conspiracy on the part of the ECI acting on the behest of the BJP.

However, ECI had held the state government responsible for this entire fiasco.

Insiders from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) had claimed that the Commission was forced to ultimately take a unilateral decision in selecting these officers, since earlier communiques from the Commission to the state government to send names of bureaucrats and police officers for appointment as central poll observers were conspicuously ignored by the state government.