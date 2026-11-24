New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority on Tuesday announced a single-window park booking policy allowing the public to book green spaces for various activities, including corporate events, film shootings and private gatherings.

Under the policy aiming to improve public access to its parks and green spaces, designated open park spaces have been classified into three categories category A1 for gatherings of up to 200 persons, category A2 for 200-500 persons and category A3 for above 500 persons.

According to an official statement, "Recognising the importance of outdoor learning and experiential education, DDA has provided for schools to book designated park spaces for Rs 1 for educational and recreational activities. These may include school picnics, painting and photography activities, debates, competitions and similar educational engagements."