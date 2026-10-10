Data Analytics vs Data Science: Which course should you choose after Class 12?

Students interested in mathematics, technology and problem-solving can consider data analytics and data science as alternatives to a conventional Computer Science Engineering degree. Although the two fields overlap, they are not interchangeable.
Data analytics focuses on examining existing data to answer specific questions, identify trends and support decisions. Data science covers a broader set of activities, including statistical modelling, programming, predictive analysis and machine learning to investigate problems and develop data-driven solutions.
The choice depends on whether a student is more interested in interpreting information and communicating findings or building models and computational tools to investigate patterns and predict outcomes.
What is the difference between data analytics and data science?
Data analytics involves collecting, cleaning, examining and presenting data to answer questions. A data analyst might investigate why a company's sales declined, which products perform best in a particular region or how customer behaviour has changed over time.
Data science uses many of the same skills but extends into developing statistical models, writing algorithms and training machine-learning systems. A data scientist might build a model to forecast demand, identify patterns in medical data or predict which customers are likely to stop using a service.
Which course should you choose after Class 12?
Students should compare the mathematics requirements, programming content, practical projects and career pathways of each programme before choosing a degree.
Choose data analytics if you enjoy interpreting information
This path may suit students interested in business problems, trends, market research, finance and presenting findings. Look for programmes covering statistics, SQL, spreadsheets, data visualisation and business intelligence.
Choose data science if you want deeper technical training
This path may suit students interested in mathematics, programming, statistical modelling and machine learning. Look for courses that include algorithms, probability, linear algebra, Python and substantial technical projects.
Neither course is automatically the better option. Data science programmes can provide a route into analytics, while students from analytics backgrounds can move into more technical roles by developing programming, statistics and modelling skills. The degree title alone does not determine the work a graduate can do.
Where can you study data science and data analytics in India?
Several Indian institutions offer undergraduate degrees in these fields. The examples below include dedicated data science programmes and degrees that combine analytics with business or artificial intelligence.
1. Indian Institute of Technology Madras
BS in Data Science and Applications
Online programme with in-person assessments
The programme covers programming, statistics, data management, machine learning and data science applications. Students can also exit at specified stages with a certificate, diploma or BSc qualification, subject to completing the relevant requirements.
Eligibility: Class 12 or equivalent, irrespective of stream or age, with the prescribed admission and qualifier process.
2. Indian Institute of Management Bangalore
BSc (Honours) in Data Sciences
Four-year, full-time residential programme
The programme combines statistical learning, algorithms, programming and machine learning with economics and applied business subjects. It includes projects and an internship or thesis component.
Eligibility: Class 12 or equivalent, with at least 60% in Mathematics in Class 10. Admission involves the institute's undergraduate admission test and a personal interview.
3. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati
BSc (Honours) in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence
Online programme
The curriculum includes data science, statistics, programming, AI, machine learning and cloud technologies. It offers multiple entry and exit points, with options to earn a certificate, diploma or BSc before completing the honours degree.
Eligibility: Class 12 or equivalent with at least 60% aggregate. Applicants who do not qualify for direct admission through the specified JEE Advanced route must complete the mathematics preparation and qualifier process.
4. Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science, Chennai
BSc in Mathematics and Data Science
Three-year programme
The programme combines mathematics with statistics, programming, machine learning, predictive analytics and data visualisation. It includes practical work and projects.
Eligibility: A pass in Class 12 with Mathematics, Computer Science, Statistics or Business Mathematics, according to the university's programme information.
5. Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science, Chennai
BSc in Artificial Intelligence and Data Analytics
Three-year programme
This programme combines data analysis with AI applications, statistics and programming. It may interest students looking for a course that bridges analytical work and AI.
Eligibility: Class 12 with Mathematics or Computer Science as a core subject, with the minimum marks specified by the institution.
What should students check before applying?
Students should examine the syllabus and practical training offered by the institution.
Mathematics requirements: Check whether the course requires Mathematics in Class 12 or accepts students from other streams.
Programming: Look for instruction in Python, SQL and relevant statistical tools.
Projects and internships: Check whether students work with real datasets and complete practical assignments or industry projects.
Degree structure: Compare three-year and four-year options, honours pathways and exit qualifications.
Mode of study: An online degree may offer flexibility, but students should check assessment arrangements, campus access and placement support.
Fees and admissions: Compare total programme costs, eligibility criteria, entrance tests and the current admission schedule.
What careers can these degrees lead to?
Graduates may work in technology, finance, healthcare, retail, consulting, manufacturing and other sectors that use data to make decisions.
Data analytics graduates can pursue roles such as data analyst, business intelligence analyst, reporting analyst and operations analyst. Data science graduates may pursue data scientist, research analyst or junior machine-learning roles, depending on their technical skills and experience.
Ultimately, students interested in understanding existing information and communicating findings may prefer data analytics, while those drawn to mathematical modelling, programming and predictive systems may prefer data science. Both fields require analytical thinking, and their curricula overlap considerably. The most suitable choice is the one that matches a student's interests and provides the skills needed for the work they want to pursue.