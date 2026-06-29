Cytogenetics: A lens into genes 

As genetic testing becomes increasingly important in modern healthcare, cytogenetics is emerging as a promising career for life science graduates. The field focuses on the study of chromosomes and their role in diagnosing genetic disorders, cancers and reproductive health conditions.
According to Jaseela T K, a cytogeneticist at Orbito Asia Diagnostics, a strong academic foundation in genetics is essential for building a career in the field. She completed her BSc in Genetics and MSc in Human Genetics, which equipped her with both theoretical knowledge and practical skills.
“While graduates from other life science disciplines may be eligible, most hospitals and diagnostic laboratories prefer candidates with specialised training in genetics because they are familiar with techniques such as karyotyping and chromosomal analysis,” she says.
Jaseela also recommends pursuing a PhD in Genetics or Cytogenetics for those interested in research, teaching and leadership roles. She emphasises the importance of laboratory training and advises students to obtain a training certificate from a cytogenetics laboratory for at least six months to one year before applying for jobs.
Her typical workday involves culturing, harvesting, analysing and reporting various cytogenetic samples, including peripheral blood, amniotic fluid and products of conception. She also collaborates with the genomics department, assisting with microarray and sequencing techniques.
“Karyotyping is the most common procedure in my role. It involves processing samples, preparing chromosomes, analysing metaphase spreads and accurately interpreting chromosomal abnormalities,” she explains.
Cytogeneticists have diverse employment opportunities in diagnostic laboratories, hospitals, cancer centres and infertility clinics. Their expertise plays a crucial role in diagnosing genetic disorders and supporting advanced reproductive and cancer diagnostics.
The field demands patience, concentration and strong interpretation skills. Since most tests have a turnaround time of 10 to 15 days and the results involve sensitive genetic information, accuracy and attention to detail are critical.
Although starting salaries are relatively modest, experienced professionals with expertise in karyotyping and genomics techniques are in high demand and enjoy better career prospects.
With more couples opting for genetic screening before family planning and the growing emphasis on precision medicine, cytogenetics is expected to play an increasingly important role in healthcare, making it an attractive and meaningful career option.