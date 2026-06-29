Cytogenetics: A lens into genes 

As genetic testing becomes increasingly important in modern healthcare, cytogenetics is emerging as a promising career for life science graduates. The field focuses on the study of chromosomes and their role in diagnosing genetic disorders, cancers and reproductive health conditions.

According to Jaseela T K, a cytogeneticist at Orbito Asia Diagnostics, a strong academic foundation in genetics is essential for building a career in the field. She completed her BSc in Genetics and MSc in Human Genetics, which equipped her with both theoretical knowledge and practical skills.