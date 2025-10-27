Cyclone Montha updates: Holidays declared for schools & colleges in AP, Odisha

Schools, colleges, and other educational institutions in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha are reported to be closed for the next two days, as Cyclone Montha is expected to hit the states. The holidays were declared by the respective state governments.

The India Meteorological Department states that Cyclone Montha is expected to become more severe by tomorrow, October 28. According to media sources, five districts in Andhra Pradesh, including Kakinada, East Godavari, Konaseema, Eluru, and West Godavari, have issued evacuation orders, school closures, and advisories to residents in coastal regions.

Schools in the Kakinada district will be closed from October 27 to October 31, due to a significant rainfall warning. The Konaseema and Eluru governments have similarly announced school breaks for October 27 and 28, 2025.

AP Civil Supplies Minister N Manohar stated that the state's action plan involves stockpiling Public Distribution System (PDS) commodities, monitoring fuel inventory, commencing paddy purchase, assuring food delivery to relief shelters, and coordinating post-cyclone aid distribution.

In Odisha, eight districts, including Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal, and Kalahandi, have been designated as Red Zones, where the cyclone is projected to cause catastrophic damage with heavy rains on October 28 and 29, 2025.

In addition, the IMD also issued a red alert for heavy rains in layashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahabubabad districts of Telangana. As for the Western Coast of India, the IMD issued orange alerts for Puducherry and Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, and Ranipetunder in Tamil Nadu.