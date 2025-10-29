Cyclone Montha revives memories of 1999 Odisha super-cyclone

CHENNAI: On October 29, 1999, a super-cyclone tore through Odisha with winds touching 260 km/h, flattening homes, uprooting trees, and leaving over 10,000 dead.

The storm surge swept up to 35 kms inland, submerging entire villages and cutting off all communication links.

Roads, bridges and rail lines were washed away, and relief teams struggled to reach survivors for days. It remains one of the most devastating cyclones in India’s history, one that reshaped disaster management and early warning systems.