Cyclone Montha revives memories of 1999 Odisha super-cyclone

CHENNAI: On October 29, 1999, a super-cyclone tore through Odisha with winds touching 260 km/h, flattening homes, uprooting trees, and leaving over 10,000 dead.
The storm surge swept up to 35 kms inland, submerging entire villages and cutting off all communication links.
Roads, bridges and rail lines were washed away, and relief teams struggled to reach survivors for days. It remains one of the most devastating cyclones in India’s history, one that reshaped disaster management and early warning systems.
Today, exactly 26 years later, the eastern seaboard is once again in the grip of a cyclonic storm.
Cyclone Montha made landfall near Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh in the early hours of October 29, 2025, bringing heavy rains and gusty winds of up to 110 km/h.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has classified it as a severe cyclonic storm as it moved north-northwest over the Bay of Bengal.
Authorities in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha evacuated thousands of coastal residents to safety ahead of landfall and set up hundreds of relief camps along with suspending transport services.
According to reports, one fatality has been reported so far. A woman died by a falling tree in Konaseema district while many areas have seen power lines snapped, trees uprooted, and fields inundated.
The cyclone, named 'Montha' by Thailand, underscores both the vulnerability and the preparedness of India’s east coast.
Unlike 1999, timely alerts and mass evacuations have helped minimise casualties. Yet, the scenes of uprooted trees, flooded streets, and displaced families serve as a sobering reminder of the power of the sea.
As relief operations continue, the date October 29, stands as both a symbol of past loss and present resilience.
From the super-cyclone of 1999 to Cyclone Montha in 2025, the message remains clear: Preparedness saves lives, but the battle against nature’s extremes is far from over.