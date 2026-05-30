Cyberabad plans digital platform for safer student transportation

HYDERABAD: Nearly two lakh vehicles converge around school campuses within a span of 15 minutes during dispersal hours, creating congestion that at times exceeds rush-hour traffic in Cyberabad’s IT corridors, Cyberabad Police Commissioner M Ramesh said on Friday.

Chairing a virtual meeting on the proposed Student Mobility Digital Public Infrastructure, he said the initiative aims to create a technology-driven, police-verified transport ecosystem to provide safe, affordable and monitored transportation for students.