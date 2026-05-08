Cusat study develops battery-free breath sensor for early diabetes detection

KOCHI: The scientists at Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) have developed a tiny, battery-free breath sensor that can detect the possibility of diabetes from a single exhalation.

The invention ‘Miniaturised Triboelectric Breath Acetone Sensor,’ measures acetone levels in one’s breath. “A highlight of the device is that it doesn’t need charging and can work without electricity,” said Dr N Manoj, who is part of the research team.