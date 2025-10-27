Cusat launches ‘Tejaswi’: Kerala’s Rs 26-crore hybrid supercomputing hub

The Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) will inaugurate ‘Tejaswi’, an advanced hybrid computing facility poised to transform regional research and artificial intelligence (AI) development, on Monday. The project is backed by a Rs 26-crore investment from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB).

“The facility integrates traditional High-Performance Computing (HPC) capabilities, delivering 350 TFLOPS (Tera Floating Point Operations per second) sustained performance, with modern AI/Machine Learning (ML) workloads. This hybrid approach ensures comprehensive capacity for scientific simulations, modelling, and data-intensive AI development,” said Arun A U, Cusat registrar.

“Tejaswi is designed to accelerate groundbreaking research in AI, scientific simulations, and high-performance computing. It supports leading open source applications, including climate modelling, Computational Chemistry and Physics. The university is associated with Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE), which has deployed some of the largest supercomputing facilities in the world,” he said.

According to Arun A U, the KIIFB funding reflects the state government’s commitment to enhancing Kerala’s technological and knowledge economy infrastructure.

The facility will advance research across Cusat’s faculties in Engineering, Technology, and Marine Sciences while supporting compute-intensive state government projects. Cusat aims to deepen expertise in AI and machine learning.