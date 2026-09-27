Curious Kids: does music affect how plants grow?

Queensland: How does the type of music affect plants growth? Thomas, 14, Auckland, New Zealand

When I'm in the lab studying my plants, I love to listen to music. But do my plants like it too, or do they just want some peace and quiet?

It turns out plant lovers have wondered the same thing for nearly 70 years. And there are many albums and playlists for people to play to their plants. One of the most famous (and my favourite) is Mother Earth's Plantasia. It was released in 1976 “ "for plants and the people who love them".

Some people may think it's nice to listen to music with their plants. But is there any truth to the idea that certain music boosts plant growth?