Crime Literature Festival of India integrates law, literature and cinema

The festival was inaugurated by Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd.), who described crime as a reflection of inner human conflict and said that platforms like CLFI help society engage meaningfully with questions of justice, accountability and truth. Welcoming the audience, Ashok Kumar said CLFI remains India's only festival dedicated entirely to crime as a genre, engaging with issues such as land frauds, drug abuse, cybercrime, road safety, women's safety and social responsibility, while Aloke Lal called it a path-breaking platform that examines both real and fictional crime to understand why negative impulses turn into action. The opening day featured filmmaker Ketan Mehta in conversation with Aloke Lal, where Mehta reflected on crime as one of cinema's most compelling themes and spoke about human conflict as the core of storytelling, followed by frontline policing perspectives in sessions featuring Prashant Kumar, Ashok Kumar and Anirudhya Mitra.