Creating a miniature nature

The association now has around 200 participants, 150 of them are from Thiruvananthapuram. “There is now a growing number of youngsters with us. Many of them are in high-stress jobs like medical practice, some are engineers, some techies, etc,” she says.



The association organises a yearly training class for beginners, and also runs its own outlet, the Bonsai Trivandrum. Beginners are taught the basics of the trees that can be transformed into ‘bonsai’. “Usually, small-leaf ones are chosen, but some work with long-leaved trees as well. For example, a mango tree with a fallen mango at the base, which renders a rustic charm. However, internationally, the practise is not promoted for trees such as jackfruit, mango, guava, etc. An exception is the banyan, as its roots hang from the branches in clusters,” she says.