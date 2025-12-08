Cracked septic tank, unsafe paths: health camp reveals infra gaps at Hosur school

KRISHNAGIRI: Basic amenities lacked at Machinayakanapalli Government Higher Secondary School near Hosur where 'Nalam Kaakum Stalin' health camp was held on Saturday.

Around 1,300 people attended the camp. The school has the strength of 170 students and lacks proper toilet facilities for students. Though a toilet for boys was functioning in the school, it was converted for women's toilet on Saturday. Men who attended the camp struggled to relieve themselves. With no proper way to reach the girls toilet located inside the school, students used to walk amidst bushes at both sides of the road. A septic tank near girl's toilet was caved in, posing a threat to students.

While hygiene was not maintained at the men's washroom, that for persons with disability lacked maintenance.

"Following the camp, health department team and local DMK men supported to clean the bushes in the school and fixed a pipeline to science laboratory, by which water was used in the lab during the camp," said a health department official.

The official further added, "During the camp, men struggled to relieve themselves due to lack of proper toilets. We turned one of the toilets for boys for women to make it accessible for pregnant women. If there was sufficient toilet facilities, no one would have affected. Water was also essential in the laboratory as it was used to test blood samples collected in the camp. But the school education department failed to solve the issue. It was solved only after the support of health and local DMK men."

When TNIE contacted a school headmaster, Upendran, he denied the allegation and claimed that there is sufficient toilets for both boys and girls in the school. Septic tank damage allegedly happened due to recent rain and will be fixed using CSR fund, he said.

Krishnagiri Chief Education Officer, R Madan Kumar told TNIE he would enquire the issue with the headmaster. "The school education department had sent a proposal seeking Rs 7 crore to repair toilet works in Krishnagiri. Once funds are allocated, the issues will be fixed. Small issues will be fixed with the support of CSR fund."