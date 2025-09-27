Court bars Hyderabad institution from opening new “Princeton” schools amid trademark dispute

In a legal clash over the “Princeton” name, a Division Bench of Justices Navin Chawla and Renu Bhatnagar has restrained the Vagdevi Educational Society from using the mark to start any new institutions while its lawsuit with Princeton University is ongoing.

The Court has also asked the society to file an affidavit every six months showing receipts from its existing “Princeton” schools, ensuring transparency during the legal proceedings, as reported by Bar and Bench.

“The parties shall endeavour to have the suit decided expeditiously,” the bench said.

Interestingly, Vagdevi is still allowed to operate its current schools under the Princeton name. The bench noted that the society has been using the name for many years and operates only in Telangana, so Princeton University would not suffer irreparable harm.

At the same time, the Court highlighted that Princeton University has used its mark in India since 1911, making it a well-established brand.

“The word ‘PRINCETON’ is a vital part of the appellant’s mark and is being used by the respondents for similar services. Even differences in fee structures cannot eliminate the risk of confusion,” the Court added.

Balancing both sides, the bench decided the interim solution: Vagdevi cannot launch any new institutions using the “Princeton” name until the case is resolved, but its existing schools can continue operating as usual.