ESIC hospital opens in Kashmir; Mandaviya stresses worker welfare

Budgam: Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday said a country that values the dignity of its workers is unstoppable on the path of progress, asserting that their welfare must therefore remain at the centre of governance.
Mandaviya, the Union Minister for Labour & Employment and Youth Affairs & Sports, inaugurated a 30-bedded Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Hospital at Ompora here in the central Kashmir district.
The newly inaugurated hospital is the first ESIC hospital in Kashmir, marking a historic milestone in the expansion of worker welfare services in the region.
Addressing the function, Mandaviya said, a country that values the dignity of its workers is unstoppable on the path of progress.
"Our social security coverage has risen from 19 per cent in 2015 to 64.3 per cent in 2025, as per data published by the International Labour Organisation," he said, highlighting that the country's efforts in this direction were recognised by the International Social Security Association in 2025.
Underscoring the impact of the four Labour Codes that were brought into effect last year, the Union minister said these reforms guarantee several long-awaited protections for workers, including annual health check-ups, mandatory appointment letters, and minimum wages.
The provision for annual health checks through ESIC hospitals will allow early detection of diseases, ensure preventive healthcare for workers, and secure their future, he emphasised.
He also noted that the convergence of ESIC with Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana has further expanded access to cashless treatment for beneficiaries across empanelled hospitals.
Built for Rs 165 crore, the hospital has been established with provision for expansion up to 100 beds and is expected to directly benefit more than 50,000 workers and their family members.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.