SC urges counselling over force in handling student protests

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday stressed that counselling, listening to young protesters and police restraint are the best ways to prevent student protests from turning violent.



A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana observed that an aggressive response by the authorities could worsen the situation and trigger further violence.

"They are youngsters; they need a lot of advisory consulting, and any aggression coming from the other side in the name of the mighty State may unnecessarily aggravate the situation and lead to further violence," remarked the CJI while hearing a plea relating to students' protest at Jantar Mantar.

"The police need to exercise a great deal of restraint to ensure that the situation does not go out of hand. We need to tread very carefully so that youngsters do not indulge in violence. The better course is to counsel them and pacify them. The most powerful tool is listening. Listen to them and understand why they are shouting," the Chief Justice said.



The top court was hearing a PIL filed by Maneesh Kumar Solanki seeking action against the organisers of the Jantar Mantar protests for their alleged role in the July 20 Parliament march which turned violent.