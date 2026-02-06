Couldn't come up with single policy in 2yrs: BRS attacks Telangana CM over education

Hyderabad : Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Dasoju Sravan Kumar demanded that the Telangana government allocate 15% budget towards education, and criticised Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for allegedly not rolling out any policy "in 2 years of being in power."



Kumar participated in a roundtable conference on Thursday, organised by the Child Rights Protection Forum and the MV Foundation. The conference focused on the deteriorating education system in Telangana.



Speaking to ANI, the BRS leader raised concerns about the state's education system, calling for the government to act on its election promises.