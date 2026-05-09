Corporation school student scores 586 in Class 12, dreams of becoming IAS officer

CHENNAI: Dharsvini V, a student of Chennai Corporation Girls Higher Secondary School in Perambur, scored 586 out of 600 in the Class 12 examination, securing second rank among corporation school students in the city. Her father works as a tailoring staff in a shop, while her mother does housekeeping work.

Venkatesan S, her father said, “My weekly salary varies based on how much I stitch. My wife does housekeeping work in two or three houses. Most of the time, we are away from home. Despite her studies, Dharsvini also helps with household chores. We never sent her to tuition, but she wakes up early every morning to study. We knew she studied well. Even in class 10, she secured second rank in her school.”