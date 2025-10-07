‘Corporate-level’ govt school inaugurated in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Monday inaugurated the newly constructed government school at Erramanzil, developed at a cost of Rs 8 crore and equipped with corporate-level facilities.

Built as part of the state’s initiative to modernise public education, the school aims to serve as a model institution in Hyderabad. Speaking at the event, Venkat said the school was designed to be one of the best in the Telugu states.

“We have built this school to corporate standards and will soon add digital classrooms and air-conditioned rooms. This reflects our government’s strong commitment to quality education,” he said, crediting Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s focus on transforming education in Telangana.

The minister said the state is constructing Young India Integrated Residential Schools in all Assembly constituencies at a cost of `20,000 crore.

“The integrated school in Nalgonda has already reached the slab stage. Telangana is setting a new benchmark for modern learning infrastructure,” he said, appreciating MLA Danam Nagender, Collector Harichandana, R&B engineers and the construction agency for their coordination.